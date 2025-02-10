PetMed Express, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Increased Adjusted EBITDA and Improved Gross Margin

PetMed Express reported Q3 2025 results, with $53 million in sales and improved Adjusted EBITDA of $2 million.

PetMed Express, Inc. (dba PetMeds) reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, ending December 31, 2024. The company achieved net sales of $53.0 million, with a gross margin increase to 28.1%. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $2.0 million, a significant improvement from $0.9 million in the prior year. CEO Sandra Campos highlighted the company's progress in transforming its business and reducing general and administrative expenses by $2.6 million. Despite these gains, the company reported a net loss of $707,000 for the quarter, an improvement from the previous year’s loss of $2.0 million. The organization is focused on driving sustainable growth and enhancing shareholder value through operational excellence. A conference call to discuss the results will occur at 4:30 PM ET on February 10, 2025.

Potential Positives

Net sales for the third quarter reached $53.0 million, indicating solid revenue generation.

Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to $2.0 million, a $1.1 million increase year-over-year, demonstrating enhanced operational performance.

Gross margin rate increased by 80 basis points to 28.1%, reflecting better cost management and pricing strategies.

Successful reduction in general and administrative expenses by $2.6 million compared to last year, contributing to increased financial efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Net sales for the third quarter decreased significantly to $53.0 million from $65.3 million in the same quarter last year, indicating a decline in revenue.

Despite improvements in Adjusted EBITDA, the company recorded a net loss of $707,000 for the quarter, compared to a loss of $2.0 million in the prior year, reflecting ongoing financial struggles.

Significant reductions in advertising expenses may indicate challenges in maintaining market visibility and competitiveness in the consumer pet healthcare sector.

FAQ

What were PetMed Express's net sales for Q3 2025?

PetMed Express reported net sales of $53.0 million for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

How much did PetMed Express improve its Adjusted EBITDA?

The Adjusted EBITDA improved to $2.0 million, up from $0.9 million in the prior year period.

What is the gross margin rate for PetMed Express?

The gross margin rate increased to 28.1%, an improvement of 80 basis points from the previous year.

When is the PetMed Expressearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callwill take place at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time on February 10, 2025.

What are the main products offered by PetMed Express?

PetMed Express offers top branded pharmaceuticals, generics, compounded medications, and OTC supplements for pets.

$PETS Insider Trading Activity

$PETS insiders have traded $PETS stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PETS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. NINA has made 7 purchases buying 184,500 shares for an estimated $929,135 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LESLIE C.G. CAMPBELL has made 11 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $324,635 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JACQUELINE PAULA SMITH sold 601 shares for an estimated $1,917

$PETS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of $PETS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. dba PetMeds and parent company of PetCareRx (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2024.







Third





Quarter Fiscal 2025





Financial Highlights









Net sales of $53.0 million.









Gross margin rate of 28.1%, an increase of 80 basis points compared to the prior year period.









Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the prior year period.









Continued progress on key initiatives supporting the transformation of the business.











“In just nine months, we have made significant strides in our transformation journey, and I am pleased to report that we have delivered meaningful progress across our strategic priorities. Our focused execution is already yielding results, validating our direction and setting the foundation for long-term success. For the third quarter, we achieved $2 million in Adjusted EBITDA, a $1.1 million improvement year-over-year, while successfully reducing G&A expenses by $2.6 million compared to last year. As we continue to build a stronger, more efficient organization, our commitment remains unwavering—to drive differentiation, sustainable growth, and increased shareholder value through operational excellence and financial discipline,” said Sandra Campos, CEO & President.





This afternoon the Company will host a conference call to review the quarter’s financial results.







Time:



4:30 P.M. Eastern Time, February 10, 2025







Public call dial in



(877) 407-0789 (toll free) or (201) 689-8562.







Webcast stream link:



https://investors.petmeds.com for those who wish to stream the call via webcast.







Replay:



Available until February 24, 2025, at 11:59 P.M Eastern Time.





To access the replay, call (844) 512-2921 (toll free) or (412) 317-6671 and enter passcode 13750886.







About PetMed Express, Inc.







Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a leader in the consumer pet healthcare sector. As a national online retailer with expert pharmacists and licenses across fifty states, PetMeds.com and PetCareRx.com deliver top branded pharmaceuticals, generics, compounded prescription medications and OTC supplements and vitamins that help pets live longer, healthier lives. Leveraging telehealth and insurance partnerships, they offer unparalleled value and convenience that enhance wellness and longevity for dogs, cats, and horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provides essential pet health offerings through their websites, www.PetMeds.com and www.PetCareRx.com.







Forward Looking Statement







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and periodic filings on Form 8-K. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as may be required by law. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.







PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS













(In thousands, except for share and per share data)





























December 31,









2024













March 31,









2024





















(Unaudited)





















ASSETS



















































Current assets:

























Cash and cash equivalents









$





50,101













$





55,296













Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $88 and $273, respectively













2,259

















3,283













Inventories, net













11,795

















28,556













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













3,888

















6,325













Prepaid income taxes













340

















188













Total current assets













68,383

















93,648





































Noncurrent assets:

























Property and equipment, net













28,425

















26,657













Intangible and other assets, net













15,035

















16,503













Goodwill













26,658

















26,658













Operating lease right-of-use assets













1,077

















1,432













Deferred tax assets, net













5,217

















4,986













Total noncurrent assets













76,412

















76,236





































Total assets









$





144,795













$





169,884







































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Current liabilities:

























Accounts payable









$





10,945













$





37,024













Sales tax payable













24,483

















25,012













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













10,922

















7,060













Current operating lease liabilities













453

















459













Deferred revenue













1,156

















2,603













Total current liabilities













47,959

















72,158





































Operating lease liabilities, net of current lease liabilities













652

















995





































Total liabilities













48,611

















73,153





































Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)

















































Shareholders' equity:

























Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,100,000 shares authorized; 2,500 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share













9

















9













Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized; 20,656,457 and 21,148,692 shares issued and outstanding, respectively













21

















21













Additional paid-in capital













17,967

















25,146













Retained earnings













78,187

















71,555





































Total shareholders' equity













96,184

















96,731





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





144,795













$





169,884



























PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Nine Months Ended









December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023























































Net sales









$





52,984













$





65,317













$





180,506













$





214,560













Cost of sales













38,075

















47,434

















130,315

















154,089





















































Gross profit













14,909

















17,883

















50,191

















60,471





















































Operating expenses:









































General and administrative













10,786

















13,425

















26,153

















41,098













Advertising













2,987

















5,762

















14,583

















18,539













Depreciation and amortization













1,586

















1,770

















4,965

















5,161













Total operating expenses













15,359

















20,957

















45,701

















64,798





















































(Loss) income from operations













(450





)













(3,074





)













4,490

















(4,327





)

















































Other income:









































Interest income, net













28

















136

















308

















481













Other, net













180

















293

















597

















1,053













Total other income













208

















429

















905

















1,534





















































(Loss) income before provision (benefit) for income taxes













(242





)













(2,645





)













5,395

















(2,793





)

















































Provision (benefit) for income taxes













465

















(618





)













22

















(345





)

















































Net (loss) income









$





(707





)









$





(2,027





)









$





5,373













$





(2,448





)

















































Net (loss) income per common share:









































Basic









$





(0.03





)









$





(0.10





)









$





0.26













$





(0.12





)









Diluted









$





(0.03





)









$





(0.10





)









$





0.26













$





(0.12





)

















































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









































Basic













20,634,651

















20,425,282

















20,581,913

















20,380,262













Diluted













20,634,651

















20,425,282

















20,987,260

















20,380,262





















































Cash dividends declared per common share









$





—













$





—













$





—













$





0.60



























PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS













(In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Nine Months Ended









December 31,

























2024





















2023















Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income (loss)









$





5,373













$





(2,448





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:

























Depreciation and amortization













4,965

















5,161













Share based compensation













(7,179





)













5,196













Deferred income taxes













(231





)













(436





)









Bad debt expense













324

















53













(Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in operating liabilities:

























Accounts receivable













700

















(119





)









Inventories, net













16,761

















(12,438





)









Prepaid income taxes













(152





)













65













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













2,437

















(2,664





)









Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













355

















594













Accounts payable













(26,078





)













7,929













Sales tax payable













(529





)













(1,942





)









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













2,756

















(1,258





)









Lease liabilities













(349





)













(577





)









Deferred revenue













(1,447





)













75













Net cash used in operating activities









$





(2,294





)









$





(2,808





)

































Cash flows from investing activities:

























Purchase of minority interest investment in Vetster













–

















(300





)









Acquisition of PetCareRx, net of cash acquired













–

















(35,859





)









Purchases of property and equipment













(2,725





)













(3,260





)









Net cash used in investing activities









$





(2,725





)









$





(39,419





)

































Cash flows from financing activities:

























Dividends paid













(176





)













(12,419





)









Net cash used in financing activities









$





(176





)









$





(12,419





)

































Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents













(5,195





)













(54,646





)









Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period













55,296

















104,086





































Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period









$





50,101













$





49,440





































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

















































Cash paid for income taxes









$





474













$





43





































Dividends payable in accrued expenses and other current liabilities









$





32













$





1,498





































Non-cash investing activity for PPE additions









$





2,539













$





–





















Non-GAAP Financial Measures









To provide investors and the market with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed (see below) adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that we calculate as net income excluding share-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; income tax provision; interest income (expense); and other non-operational expenses. We have provided reconciliations below of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.





We have included adjusted EBITDA, herein, because it is a key measure used by our management and Board of Directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and other expenses. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and Board of Directors.





We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization from our adjusted EBITDA because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax provision and interest income (expense), as neither are components of our core business operations. We also believe that it is useful to exclude other expenses, including the investment banking fee related to the Vetster partnership, acquisition costs related to PetCareRx, employee severance and estimated state sales tax accrual as these items are not indicative of our ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, and these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:







Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;



Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a material recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a material recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital;



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital;



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect transaction related costs and other items which are either not representative of our underlying operations or are incremental costs that result from an actual or planned transaction and include litigation matters, integration consulting fees, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems;



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect transaction related costs and other items which are either not representative of our underlying operations or are incremental costs that result from an actual or planned transaction and include litigation matters, integration consulting fees, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems;



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-operating expenses including the employee severance which reduces cash available to us;



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain non-operating expenses including the employee severance which reduces cash available to us;



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain expenses including the estimated state sales tax accrual which reduces cash available to us.



Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect certain expenses including the estimated state sales tax accrual which reduces cash available to us.



Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces the measures usefulness as comparative measures.







Because of these and other limitations, adjusted EBITDA should only be considered as supplemental to, and alongside with other GAAP based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income, net margin, and our other GAAP results.





The following table presents a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated:



















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures













PetMed Express, Inc.













(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended













Increase (Decrease)













($ in thousands, except percentages)













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













$













%





















































Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:



















































Net loss









$





(707





)









$





(2,027





)









$





1,320













(65





)%

















































Add (subtract):









































Stock-based Compensation









$





452













$





1,708













$





(1,256





)









(74





)%









Income Taxes









$





465













$





(618





)









$





1,083













(175





)%









Depreciation and Amortization









$





1,586













$





1,770













$





(184





)









(10





)%









Interest Income, Net



(1)











$





(28





)









$





(136





)









$





108













(79





)%









Acquisition/Partnership Transactions and Other Items









$





25













$





–













$





25













n/m













Employee Severance









$





209













$





–













$





209













n/m













Sales Tax Expense









$





–













$





228













$





(228





)









(100





)%

















































Adjusted EBITDA









$





2,002













$





925













$





1,077













116





%



















(1) Included in interest income, net is $0.4 million of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $0.5 million of interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024. This compares to $0.4 million of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $0.6 million of interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

































Nine Months Ended













Increase (Decrease)













($ in thousands, except percentages)













December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













$













%





















































Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:



















































Net income (loss)









$





5,373













$





(2,448





)









$





7,821













n/m





















































Add (subtract):









































Stock-based Compensation









$





(7,179





)









$





5,196













$





(12,375





)









n/m













Income Taxes









$





22













$





(345





)









$





367













n/m













Depreciation and Amortization









$





4,965













$





5,161













$





(196





)









(4





)%









Interest Income, Net (1)









$





(308





)









$





(481





)









$





173













(36





)%









Acquisition/Partnership Transactions and Other Items









$





205













$





1,294













$





(1,089





)









(84





)%









Employee Severance









$





663













$





408













$





255













63





%









Sales Tax (Income)









$





(1,178





)









$





(1,088





)









$





(90





)









8





%

















































Adjusted EBITDA









$





2,563













$





7,697













$





(5,134





)









(67





)%



















(1) Included in interest income, net is $1.2 million of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $1.5 million of interest income for the nine months ended December 31, 2024. This compares to $1.3 million of interest expense related to the sales tax liability and $1.7 million of interest income for the nine months ended December 31, 2023.









