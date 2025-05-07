PetMed Express, Inc. Partners with Dutch to Enhance Access to Virtual Veterinary Care

PetMed Express partners with Dutch to enhance virtual veterinary care access for pet owners across the U.S.

PetMed Express, Inc., the parent company of PetMeds and PetCareRx, has announced a strategic partnership with Dutch, a virtual veterinary care provider, to enhance access to affordable pet healthcare. This collaboration allows pet owners to obtain prescriptions for a wide range of medications through Dutch's telemedicine services, addressing the growing demand for veterinary care amidst a nationwide vet shortage that affects over 129 million Americans. With Dutch's platform, pet parents can access 24/7 virtual consultations in 34 states, enabling timely care even when in-person visits are not feasible. The partnership aims to support both the veterinarians employed by Dutch and pet owners by facilitating expert guidance and continuous care, while also contributing to a shift towards more accessible pet telehealth services.

Potential Positives

PetMed Express has formed a strategic partnership with Dutch, enhancing its provider ecosystem and expanding affordable, accessible pet healthcare options for pet owners.

The collaboration allows pet parents to secure prescriptions through Dutch’s virtual veterinary care platform, addressing the nationwide vet shortage and improving care access for over 129 million Americans.

This partnership positions PetMeds as a leader in integrating telemedicine into its services, responding to the growing consumer demand for convenient pet healthcare solutions.

Potential Negatives

Collaborating with a virtual veterinary care provider may indicate that PetMeds is addressing concerns about its own existing healthcare services, potentially raising questions about the effectiveness of its current offerings.

The mention of a significant nationwide vet shortage suggests a systemic issue in the industry that may impact the overall credibility and reliability of pet healthcare services, including those offered by PetMeds.

PetMeds’ integration of Dutch’s services may be seen as an admission that their traditional business model requires transformation to meet evolving consumer needs, which could reflect negatively on their previous strategies.

FAQ

What is the new partnership between PetMed Express and Dutch?

PetMed Express has partnered with Dutch to enhance pet healthcare options through virtual veterinary care services.

How does this partnership benefit pet parents?

This partnership allows pet parents to access timely prescriptions and veterinary care through Dutch's technology and team of veterinarians.

In how many states can pet parents use Dutch's services?

Pet parents can access Dutch's virtual veterinary services in 34 states across the country.

What types of conditions can Dutch treat?

Dutch can treat over 150 conditions, including flea and tick issues, allergies, and joint pain.

How does PetMeds ensure veterinary care continuity?

PetMeds supports continuity of care by integrating Dutch's virtual care platform, allowing expert guidance for pet parents anytime.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. and OAKLAND, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc., parent company of PetMeds and PetCareRx (Nasdaq: PETS), today announced a new strategic partnership with virtual veterinary care provider





Dutch





. The collaboration marks PetMeds’ latest move to expand its provider ecosystem with affordable, accessible pet healthcare options. The new partnership will enable pet parents to leverage Dutch’s convenient technology and veterinary team to secure prescriptions for PetMeds’ broad selection of medications in a timely manner.





“This partnership expands the accessibility of pet telemedicine, which can help fill gaps in care, as the nationwide vet shortage has left more than 129 million Americans without easy access to pet care,” said Joe Spector, Founder and CEO of Dutch. “Through this collaboration, we are looking forward to reaching a broader audience of pet parents in need of care and medications.”





“At PetMeds, we believe the veterinarian is—and will always be—at the center of a pet’s healthcare journey,” said Sandra Campos, President and CEO of PetMeds. “By integrating Dutch’s virtual care platform into our growing pet health ecosystem, we’re expanding access to timely, professional care, particularly when in-person visits aren’t possible due to geography, timing or cost. This partnership is designed to support the 200 veterinarians who are employed by Dutch and aid continuity of care while helping ensure pet parents receive expert guidance, whenever and wherever it’s needed.”





Under the partnership, pet parents will be able to sign up for a





monthly Dutch membership





and be connected virtually with veterinarians for 24/7 appointments in 34 states. Since launched, Dutch has completed almost 700,000 visits and offers treatment options for over 150 conditions, including flea and tick medication and treatments for allergies and joint pain.





Consumer awareness and adoption of veterinary telehealth options are accelerating as pet parents look for more affordable, accessible ways to keep their beloved pets healthy and happy. Dutch’s recently released





2025 State of Veterinary Care Report





found that 129 million Americans, or roughly 38% of the population, live in vet-care “deserts”—underscoring the significant need for more accessible pet care options.







About







PetMed Express, Inc.









Founded in 1996, PetMeds is a leader in the consumer pet healthcare sector. As a national online retailer with expert pharmacists and licenses across fifty states,



PetMeds.com



and PetCareRx.com deliver top branded pharmaceuticals, generics, compounded prescription medications and OTC supplements and vitamins that help pets live longer, healthier lives. The Company strives to offer unparalleled value and convenience that enhance wellness and longevity for dogs, cats, and horses. PetMeds and PetCareRx provide essential pet health offerings through their websites,



www.PetMeds.com



and



www.PetCareRx.com



.







About Dutch







Launched in July 2021, Dutch is the first and only veterinary telehealth company connecting licensed, independent veterinarians directly with pets and their parents nationwide. At its inception, Dutch primarily addressed common chronic ailments, such as anxiety and allergies, but has grown to treat over 150 conditions and serve over 40,000 customers. In 2022, Dutch introduced Rx services, which allow the company’s licensed veterinarians to prescribe and ship OTC and prescription medications to patients in 34 states. Dutch memberships, excluding insurance, begin at just $15/month, and include unlimited access to virtual veterinary care through video and chat models. In a country experiencing a critical vet shortage of just one veterinarian for every 6,000 pet households, Dutch is creating a more accessible means of dependable, quality vet care that can address the modern pet parents’ needs in a timely manner and at a fraction of the cost.







Media Contacts









For PetMeds:







Danielle Poggi









dpoggi@bcg-pr.com









Reed Anderson









investor@petmeds.com











For Dutch:







Melissa Stavenhagen









dutch@solcomms.co







