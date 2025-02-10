PETMED EXPRESS Earnings Results: $PETS Reports Quarterly Earnings

PETMED EXPRESS ($PETS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, missing estimates of -$0.01 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $52,980,000, missing estimates of $60,792,000 by $-7,812,000.

PETMED EXPRESS Insider Trading Activity

PETMED EXPRESS insiders have traded $PETS stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PETS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. NINA has made 7 purchases buying 184,500 shares for an estimated $929,135 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. LESLIE C.G. CAMPBELL has made 11 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $324,635 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JACQUELINE PAULA SMITH sold 601 shares for an estimated $1,917

PETMED EXPRESS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of PETMED EXPRESS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

