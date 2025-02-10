PETMED EXPRESS Earnings Results: $PETS Reports Quarterly Earnings

PETMED EXPRESS ($PETS) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, missing estimates of -$0.01 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $52,980,000, missing estimates of $60,792,000 by $-7,812,000.
PETMED EXPRESS Insider Trading Activity
PETMED EXPRESS insiders have traded $PETS stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PETS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. NINA has made 7 purchases buying 184,500 shares for an estimated $929,135 and 0 sales.
- LESLIE C.G. CAMPBELL has made 11 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $324,635 and 0 sales.
- JACQUELINE PAULA SMITH sold 601 shares for an estimated $1,917
PETMED EXPRESS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 23 institutional investors add shares of PETMED EXPRESS stock to their portfolio, and 87 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 339,233 shares (-86.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,248,377
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 327,068 shares (-55.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,203,610
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 300,913 shares (-88.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,107,359
- METAVASI CAPITAL LP added 229,108 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $843,117
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 204,590 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $752,891
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 119,080 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $438,214
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 114,215 shares (-72.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $420,311
