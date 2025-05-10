PETMED EXPRESS Earnings Preview: Recent $PETS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

Stocks
PETMED EXPRESS ($PETS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $55,080,000 and earnings of -$0.05 per share.

PETMED EXPRESS Insider Trading Activity

PETMED EXPRESS insiders have traded $PETS stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 19 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PETS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC. NINA has made 8 purchases buying 372,000 shares for an estimated $1,706,885 and 0 sales.
  • LESLIE C.G. CAMPBELL has made 11 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $324,635 and 0 sales.
  • SANDRA YVETTE CAMPOS (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 60,463 shares for an estimated $200,090.

PETMED EXPRESS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of PETMED EXPRESS stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

