PetMed Express CFO Chambers Mutually Agrees to Early Exit

PetMed Express, Inc. and CFO Christine Chambers have agreed to a mutual termination of her employment, effective immediately, despite the original contract running until August 2024. Chambers will remain in her role during a transition period until the filing of the Quarterly Report for Q2 2024, or potentially earlier, to assist in handing over her duties to her successor. She will retain her salary and benefits during this period and, upon successful completion, will receive an acceleration of the vesting of her restricted shares and stock units. Chambers has also consented to a general release and waiver of claims against the company.

