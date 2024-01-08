News & Insights

Markets
PETS

PetMed Express Appoints Leslie Campbell As Chairman

January 08, 2024 — 10:54 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) said it appointed Leslie Campbell as Chairman of the Board effective January 5, 2024.

Campbell has served on PetMeds' Board since 2018 and will continue to serve as Chair of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Audit and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. Campbell previously served as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

As Chairman, Campbell succeeds Gian Fulgoni, who will remain a member of the Board and its various committees and continue to chair the Board's Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PETS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.