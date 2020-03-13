Oil

Petition to thwart privatisation of French airports operator ADP falls flat

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

A petition calling for a referendum on the privatisation of French airports operator Aeroports De Paris (ADP) failed to attract enough signatures to take effect, France's Constitutional Council said on Friday.

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - A petition calling for a referendum on the privatisation of French airports operator Aeroports De Paris (ADP) ADP.PA failed to attract enough signatures to take effect, France's Constitutional Council said on Friday.

The possible sell-off of the government's stake in ADP is a cornerstone of President Emmanuel Macron's privatisation drive but has met with a public backlash.

The petition needed to garner some 4.7 million signatures to trigger a vote, but drew around 1.1 million by the March 12 deadline.

The state this week flagged that the ADP sell-down was unlikely to happen in the short-term either way, saying market conditions were unfavourable.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; writing by Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely)

((sarah.white1@thomsonreuters.com; + 33 (0) 1 49 49 56 85;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Oil Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular