Petition to thwart privatisation of French airports operator ADP falls flat

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - A petition calling for a referendum on the privatisation of French airports operator Aeroports De Paris (ADP) ADP.PA failed to attract enough signatures to take effect, France's Constitutional Council said on Friday.

The possible sell-off of the government's stake in ADP is a cornerstone of President Emmanuel Macron's privatisation drive but has met with a public backlash.

The petition needed to garner some 4.7 million signatures to trigger a vote, but drew around 1.1 million by the March 12 deadline.

The state this week flagged that the ADP sell-down was unlikely to happen in the short-term either way, saying market conditions were unfavourable.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; writing by Sarah White; editing by Jason Neely)

