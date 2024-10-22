News & Insights

Stocks

PetIQ stockholders vote to approve merger agreement to be acquired by Bansk

October 22, 2024 — 04:50 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

PetIQ (PETQ) announced that at its virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders approximately 80% of its outstanding shares of common stock voted to approve the adoption of the definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Bansk Group will acquire all of the outstanding shares of PetIQ’s common stock for $31.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.5B. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, PetIQ’s common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq, and PetIQ will be privately held and continue to be operated independently by the company’s executive team.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PETQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PETQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.