PetIQ stockholders vote to approve merger agreement to be acquired by Bansk

PetIQ (PETQ) announced that at its virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders approximately 80% of its outstanding shares of common stock voted to approve the adoption of the definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Bansk Group will acquire all of the outstanding shares of PetIQ’s common stock for $31.00 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $1.5B. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, PetIQ’s common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq, and PetIQ will be privately held and continue to be operated independently by the company’s executive team.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PETQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.