PetIQ (PETQ) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, PetIQ (PETQ) reached $18.23, with a -0.87% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Shares of the pet medications and products maker have appreciated by 12.68% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of PetIQ in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.42, signifying a 6.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $302.16 million, up 4.02% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $1.15 billion, indicating changes of +1.61% and +4.24%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PetIQ. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% higher. Right now, PetIQ possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, PetIQ is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.51, which means PetIQ is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PetIQ, Inc. (PETQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.