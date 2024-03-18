PetIQ (PETQ) Broadens Minties Line With Large Dogs Dental Treats

PetIQ, Inc. PETQ, a pet medication and wellness player, recently unveiled Minties dental treats, tailored specifically for large-sized dogs. This expansion of the Minties brand showcases PetIQ's commitment to providing affordable yet effective veterinary products across various size categories, catering to the diverse needs of pet owners.

Enhancing Dental Hygiene for Large Dogs

The introduction of Minties dental treats for dogs over fifty pounds addresses a significant market segment that often struggles to find suitable dental hygiene solutions. These treats are formulated with natural breath fresheners such as alfalfa, peppermint, parsley, fennel and dill, targeting bad breath at its source. The inclusion of these ingredients not only promotes fresh breath but also supports overall dental health by helping remove plaque and tartar.

Strategic Market Positioning

PetIQ, in this regard, noted the affordability and natural ingredients of Minties dental treats, positioning it as a superior choice for pet parents seeking to maintain their pets' dental hygiene. This strategic positioning not only enhances PetIQ's brand image but also reinforces its commitment to providing high-quality products that align with pet owners' values and preferences.

Expansion Opportunities

Minties large dental treats are currently available online and will also be available in retail locations later this year. By offering a variety of package sizes and flavors, PetIQ ensures accessibility and choice for consumers, further solidifying its position as a major player in the veterinary products and services industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Market Prospects

Per a Grand View Research report, the global pet care market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during 2022-2030. The primary growth drivers include the rising trend of pet humanization, increased consumer spending and rising adoption of small pets. Factors like technology, cultural shifts among millennials and Generation Z, and a focus on pet health and sustainability contribute to the industry's growth. Spending more time at home during the pandemic also led to increased pet adoptions.

Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of PETQ have lost 16.5% against the industry’s 7.5% growth.

