PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Has No Shortage Of Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does PetIQ Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that PetIQ had US$457.9m in debt in June 2022; about the same as the year before. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash. NasdaqGS:PETQ Debt to Equity History September 26th 2022

How Strong Is PetIQ's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that PetIQ had liabilities of US$119.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$468.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$5.40m and US$168.8m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$413.4m.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$246.3m company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, PetIQ would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Weak interest cover of 0.67 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.0 hit our confidence in PetIQ like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Even worse, PetIQ saw its EBIT tank 46% over the last 12 months. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine PetIQ's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, PetIQ burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, PetIQ's EBIT growth rate left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. And furthermore, its interest cover also fails to instill confidence. It's also worth noting that PetIQ is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Considering everything we've mentioned above, it's fair to say that PetIQ is carrying heavy debt load. If you play with fire you risk getting burnt, so we'd probably give this stock a wide berth. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that PetIQ is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

