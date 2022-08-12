PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Just Reported Earnings, And Analysts Cut Their Target Price

It's been a sad week for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$14.97 in the week since the company reported its second-quarter result. Revenues were US$252m, with PetIQ reporting some 2.8% below analyst expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, PetIQ's six analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$927.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. PetIQ is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$1.01 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$986.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.98 in 2022. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

The analysts have cut their price target 11% to US$27.25per share, suggesting that the declining revenue was a more crucial indicator than the expected improvement in earnings. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on PetIQ, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$21.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 1.5% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 24% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.1% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - PetIQ is expected to lag the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around PetIQ's earnings potential next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of PetIQ's future valuation.

