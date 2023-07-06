PetIQ Inc - (PETQ) Price Target Increased by 5.63% to 25.50

The average one-year price target for PetIQ Inc - (NASDAQ:PETQ) has been revised to 25.50 / share. This is an increase of 5.63% from the prior estimate of 24.14 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from the latest reported closing price of 15.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in PetIQ Inc -. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETQ is 0.17%, an increase of 76.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.98% to 30,231K shares. The put/call ratio of PETQ is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Eos Management holds 1,973K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Applied Fundamental Research holds 1,584K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,634K shares, representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 120,310.67% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Boston holds 1,255K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,175K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 29.73% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,125K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,556K shares, representing a decrease of 38.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 65.68% over the last quarter.

Nepsis holds 956K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares, representing an increase of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETQ by 33.01% over the last quarter.

PetIQ Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company's national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 3,400 retail partner locations in 41 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.