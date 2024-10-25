PetIQ Acquired by Bansk Group, Delisted from Nasdaq

Petiq ( (PETQ) ) has provided an update.

PetIQ, Inc. has successfully completed its acquisition by Bansk Group for approximately $1.5 billion in an all-cash transaction, leading to its delisting from Nasdaq and becoming a privately held entity. Shareholders received $31.00 per share, and the company aims to enhance its pet health services and products under the new ownership. Bansk Group, a private investment firm, plans to leverage its expertise to bolster PetIQ’s growth and market presence in the pet healthcare sector.

