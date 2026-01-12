Peterson Wealth Buys $32 Million of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Peterson Wealth Advisors added 596,642 shares of JBND; estimated trade size is $32.37 million based on average prices in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The quarter-end value of the position increased by $32.25 million, reflecting both share purchases and price changes.

The transaction represented an approximately 4.32% increase relative to the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, the fund held 878,288 shares valued at $47.49 million as of December 31, 2025.

The JBND stake now accounts for 6.33% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated January 8, 2026, Peterson Wealth Advisors, LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSE:JBND) by 596,642 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $32.37 million based on the period’s average closing price. The quarter-end position value rose by $32.25 million to $47.49 million, reflecting both the additional shares and changes in market price.

What else to know

The JBND purchase raised the fund’s stake in the ETF to 6.33% of its reportable AUM.

Top holdings after the filing:

SPYM: $184.32 million (24.57% of AUM)

SPDW: $72.30 million (9.64% of AUM)

HELO: $45.47 million (6.06% of AUM)

JPST: $44.51 million (5.93% of AUM)

SPMD: $42.60 million (5.68% of AUM)

As of January 8, 2026, shares of JBND were priced at $54.08, up 8.68% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500 by 8.39 percentage points.

JBND’s annualized dividend yield stood at 4.44% on January 9, 2026, and the stock was 3.09% below its 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 5.44 billion Dividend yield 4.38% Price (as of market close 1/8/26) $54.08 1-year total return 8.68%

ETF snapshot

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF provides investors with access to a diversified portfolio of U.S. bonds, managed with an active approach to seek to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.

Its Portfolio primarily consists of a broad mix of U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade bonds, with at least 80% of assets allocated to bonds under normal market conditions.

The actively managed fixed income ETF seeks to outperform the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index over a 3–5 year cycle through diversified bond selection and tactical positioning.

What this transaction means for investors

Peterson Wealth Advisors’ latest filing signals a clear preference for how it wants fixed income to behave in today’s market. The size of the position suggests the firm is prioritizing control and adaptability over passive exposure at a time when bond investors are still navigating uneven rate expectations.

JBND is designed to resemble a core bond allocation while giving managers room to respond as conditions change. The portfolio stays focused on investment-grade bonds, but active shifts across Treasuries, corporate credit, and securitized assets allow duration and risk to be adjusted rather than endured. That flexibility matters when rate paths are uncertain and static benchmarks can lag reality. The goal is not aggressive outperformance, but steadier income and smaller drawdowns when bond markets reset.

For investors, JBND is about reliability—less about beating an index in a strong quarter and more about delivering steady income while limiting downside when bond markets become unsettled. An active bond ETF earns its keep by managing interest-rate exposure and credit risk as conditions change, rather than locking investors into a fixed profile. If JBND continues to deliver consistent income with lower volatility than traditional bond funds, it serves as a practical core holding for investors who want stability without sacrificing yield.

Glossary

Actively managed ETF: An exchange-traded fund where managers make ongoing investment decisions, rather than tracking a fixed index.

Fixed income: Investments, like bonds, that pay regular interest and return principal at maturity.

Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index: A broad benchmark measuring the performance of U.S. investment-grade bonds.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment divided by its current price, shown as a percentage.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of assets a fund or manager oversees for clients.

13F AUM: The portion of a fund’s assets reported quarterly to the SEC, covering U.S. equity holdings.

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): A fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of securities like stocks or bonds.

Quarter-end position: The value and number of shares held in an investment at the end of a fiscal quarter.

Annualized: A figure, such as yield or return, converted to a yearly rate for comparison purposes.

Trailing: Refers to a performance measure calculated over a past period, such as the last 12 months.

Daily liquidity: The ability to buy or sell an investment on any trading day at market prices.

Investment-grade bonds: Bonds rated as relatively low risk of default by credit rating agencies.

Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.