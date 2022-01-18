Petershill Partners says made $458 mln of investments in Q4

US Markets
Petershill Partners, the London-listed investment firm floated by Goldman Sachs last year, said it made $458 million of investments in the fourth quarter.

Petershill, which takes stakes in alternative investment funds, said the deals included investments into private equity firms Arsenal Capital Partners and Wind Point Partnters.

The firm said the combined acquisitions would increase its total assets under management by $20 billion. It said the deals will be "immediately accretive" to Petershill's consensus earnings forecasts, with the impact of the acquisitions growing to be approximately 9% accretive by 2023.

