Petershill Partners Reports Higher Profit In H1

September 25, 2025 — 06:14 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - For the six months ended June 30, 2025, Petershill Partners (PHLL.L) reported a profit of $247.6 million, up from $136.0 million during the same period last year. The earnings per share increased from 12.27 cents to 22.89 cents.

Higher management fees of $98.6 million, performance fees of $45.8 million, and investment income of $7.9 million drove the increase in total revenue from $146.3 million to $188.1 million year over year.

Additionally, the business reported interest income of $35.8 million, up from $6.0 million the previous year.

PHLL.L closed Thursday's trading at 310.00 GBP up 79.00 GBP or 34.20 percent on the London Stock Exchnage.

