Petershill Partners reports higher assets under management

January 20, 2023 — 03:34 am EST

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Petershill Partners PHLL.L, the London-listed investment firm operated by Goldman Sachs GS.N, on Friday reported higher annual assets under management (AUM) due to increased fund-raising by its partner firms.

The company, which started trading on the London bourse in 2021, also said it expects organic gross fee-eligible AUM to rise by $20 billion to $25 billion in the new year.

The company's organic gross fee-eligible AUM rose to $60 billion in 2022, ahead of its earlier outlook of $55 billion.

Petershill Partners also said its strong fundraising and AUM growth in the year leaves it to be well positioned to navigate the challenging macroeconomic environment.

The group has a network of minority stakes in independent asset managers, which usually seek capital to scale up or diversify their businesses to harness fresh growth.

