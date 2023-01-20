US Markets
GS

Petershill Partners reports higher annual AuM

January 20, 2023 — 02:46 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Petershill Partners PHLL.L, the London-listed investment firm operated by Goldman Sachs, reported higher annual assets under management helped by increased fund-raising by its partner firms.

The company's organic gross fee-eligible assets under management (AuM) saw a rise of $60 billion for 2022, ahead of its earlier outlook of $55 billion, the investment firm said on Friday.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.