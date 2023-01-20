Petershill Partners reports higher annual AuM

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Petershill Partners PHLL.L, the London-listed investment firm operated by Goldman Sachs, reported higher annual assets under management helped by increased fund-raising by its partner firms.

The company's organic gross fee-eligible assets under management (AuM) saw a rise of $60 billion for 2022, ahead of its earlier outlook of $55 billion, the investment firm said on Friday.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.