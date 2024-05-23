News & Insights

Petershill Partners PLC AGM Concludes Successfully

May 23, 2024 — 10:49 am EDT

Petershill Partners PLC (GB:PHLL) has released an update.

Petershill Partners PLC successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM), with all resolutions passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the approval of the annual report, the directors’ remuneration report, the declaration of a final dividend, the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor, and the re-election of multiple company directors. Special resolutions, which required a 75% majority, were also passed, including those related to the disapplication of pre-emption rights and the company’s authority to purchase its own shares.

