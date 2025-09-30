Petershill Partners (PHLLF) Price Target Increased by 21.57% to 4.00

The average one-year price target for Petershill Partners (OTCPK:PHLLF) has been revised to $4.00 / share. This is an increase of 21.57% from the prior estimate of $3.29 dated December 2, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.41 to a high of $4.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.12% from the latest reported closing price of $2.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petershill Partners. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHLLF is 0.43%, an increase of 22.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.03% to 17,377K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 3,475K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,314K shares , representing a decrease of 24.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHLLF by 19.98% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,214K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,458K shares , representing a decrease of 7.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHLLF by 7.82% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,983K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,202K shares , representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHLLF by 21.04% over the last quarter.

PSP - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 1,863K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares , representing an increase of 19.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHLLF by 3.88% over the last quarter.

GPGIX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 1,254K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

