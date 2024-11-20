Petershill Partners’ Chairman Boosts Shareholding Significantly

Petershill Partners PLC (GB:PHLL) has released an update.
Petershill Partners PLC’s Chairman, Naguib Kheraj, has significantly increased his stake in the company by purchasing a total of 35,000 ordinary shares, with 28,000 shares acquired through a personal pension plan and 7,000 shares purchased directly. This move, executed on the London Stock Exchange, indicates strong confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially attracting investor interest.
