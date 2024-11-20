News & Insights

Stocks

Petershill Partners’ Chairman Boosts Shareholding Significantly

November 20, 2024 — 10:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Petershill Partners PLC (GB:PHLL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Petershill Partners PLC’s Chairman, Naguib Kheraj, has significantly increased his stake in the company by purchasing a total of 35,000 ordinary shares, with 28,000 shares acquired through a personal pension plan and 7,000 shares purchased directly. This move, executed on the London Stock Exchange, indicates strong confidence in the company’s future prospects, potentially attracting investor interest.

For further insights into GB:PHLL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.