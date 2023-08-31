PETERS & CO., LIMITED Maintains Enbridge (TSX:ENB) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, PETERS & CO., LIMITED maintained coverage of Enbridge (TSX:ENB) with a Outperform recommendation.

Enbridge Maintains 7.44% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.44%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.74. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enbridge. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENB is 0.63%, a decrease of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 1,083,980K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 150,217K shares representing 7.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,962K shares, representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 784.82% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 64,607K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,397K shares, representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 72.92% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 38,702K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,481K shares, representing a decrease of 4.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 10.42% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 30,213K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,381K shares, representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 29,549K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,141K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENB by 5.00% over the last quarter.

