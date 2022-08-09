Peter Wilkinson Is The Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) And They Just Sold 49% Of Their Shares

Anyone interested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) should probably be aware that the Senior VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Peter Wilkinson, recently divested US$467k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$258 each. That sale was 49% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Lead Independent Director Peter Neupert made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$923k worth of shares at a price of US$265 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$256. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 3.54k shares worth US$933k. On the other hand they divested 2.56k shares, for US$684k. Overall, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:LH Insider Trading Volume August 9th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings insiders own about US$53m worth of shares. That equates to 0.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

