Peter Warren Automotive Grows Amid Market Challenges

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited reported an underlying profit before tax of $56.8 million for FY24, despite facing challenges like increased competition and lower car margins. The company expanded its footprint by acquiring four dealerships in Macarthur and welcomed a new CEO, Andrew Doyle, to lead future growth. Shareholders received a dividend of 14.5 cents per share, reflecting the company’s commitment to maximizing returns.

