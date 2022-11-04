Peter Vinnemeier Reduces Position in Trivago NV (TRVG)

Peter Vinnemeier has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,307,753 shares of Trivago NV (TRVG). This represents 1.0% of the company. In his previous filing dated April 1, 2021 they reported 24,560,793 shares and 6.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 86.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Based on a recent filing, it appears this was a company buyback, as the company stated in a recent filing:

On November 1, 2022, the Company agreed to purchase from Peter Vinnemeier, one of our founders, 20,000,000 Class A shares, representing 5.5% of the Company?s total common shares outstanding, for an aggregate price of USD $20.0 million (USD $1.00 per share). The purchase of shares will be funded from available working capital.

They also said the following about recent peformance results:

After performing our annual goodwill and indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment analysis as of September 30, 2022, we recorded an impairment charge of $100.4 million due to the continued deterioration of macroeconomic conditions, including rising interest rates, increased inflation and more uncertainty in respect of the overall economic environment. This charge drove a net loss of $67.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, and, along with an additional impairment charge of $84.2 million that was recorded in the second quarter, resulted in a net loss of $137.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impairments of intangible assets and goodwill mentioned above, was $33.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $84.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, representing the strong operational results delivered for the year so far. [emphasis added]

What are other large shareholders doing?

Par Capital Management Inc holds 22,085,827 shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group, Llc holds 3,741,675 shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443,336 shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 0.07% over the last quarter.

AWAY - ETFMG Travel Tech ETF holds 3,741,675 shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,443,336 shares, representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 2,821,477 shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,146,907 shares, representing an increase of 23.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 82.04% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I Class A holds 1,774,874 shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,149,194 shares, representing an increase of 35.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRVG by 4.95% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trivago NV. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 14.08%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Trivago NV is 0.0953%, an increase of 25.3595%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.08% to 42,412,083 shares.

