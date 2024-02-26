News & Insights

US Markets

Peter Thiel's Founders Fund backs $27 mln funding for Avail

Credit: REUTERS/DARRIN ZAMMIT LUPI

February 26, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Blockchain technology start-up Avail said on Monday it had raised $27 million for its early-stage funding round led by billionaire Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and crypto investment firm Dragonfly Capital.

Resurgence in the popularity of cryptocurrencies has rekindled interest in the technology underpinning the industry like blockchain, a digital ledger for recording and verifying transactions.

Avail, which spun off from crypto firm Polygon last year, allows customers to build their own blockchains quickly. It is led by former Polygon executives Anurag Arjun and Prabal Banerjee.

Venture capital firms SevenX, Figment, Nomad Capital and others also participated in the round, according to Avail.

The funds would be used for product development, hiring and marketing, Avail co-founder Arjun said.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.