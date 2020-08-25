US Markets

Peter Thiel-backed Palantir to go public through direct listing

Anirban Sen Reuters
Data analytics firm Palantir Technologies Inc on Tuesday filed to go public through a direct listing, setting the stage for what is expected to be one of the most closely watched market debuts of a Silicon Valley tech startup in years.

The Peter Thiel-backed firm had confidentially filed to go public in July.

