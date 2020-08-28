Peter Thiel-backed Compass Pathways files for U.S. IPO
Aug 28 (Reuters) - Peter Thiel-backed Compass Pathways Plc on Friday filed for an initial public offering (IPO), adding to a flurry of filings from tech companies during a week that has already seen Palantir Technologies and Snowflake Inc make their IPO paperwork public.
The United Kingdom-based mental healthcare company, in which Thiel owns a 7.54% stake, said it plans to list its American depositary shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker "CMPS".
The company posted a net loss of $24.83 million, or 30 cents per share, in the first six months of the year. (https://bit.ly/2QCLKOg)
Silicon Valley billionaire Thiel is a co-founder of PayPal and was Facebook Inc's FB.O first major investor. He is also the chairman of Palantir Technologies, which will go public through a direct listing in the coming weeks.
Several companies have been looking to ride the stunning recovery in U.S. capital markets from the COVID-19 pandemic that earlier this year forced them to postpone their debuts.
Cowen, Evercore ISI and Berenberg are the joint book-running managers for the IPO.
(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru)
((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryFB
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Novavax, ADMA Biologics, Smith & Wesson, Cancer Genetics
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Starbucks, Salesforce.com, Viveve Medical
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Nio Inc, Express Inc, Anaplan Inc, XpresSpa Group
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Spotify Technology