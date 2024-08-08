Peter T Heilmann Executes Sell Order: Offloads $1.29M In Matson Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on August 7, by Peter T Heilmann, EVP at Matson (NYSE:MATX), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Heilmann's decision to sell 10,000 shares of Matson was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $1,293,739.

In the Thursday's morning session, Matson's shares are currently trading at $128.11, experiencing a down of 0.0%.

All You Need to Know About Matson

Matson Inc is engaged in providing ocean transportation and logistics services. The business segments of the company are Ocean Transportation which provides ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Okinawa, and different islands in the South Pacific, and Logistics segment which offers long haul and regional highway trucking services, warehousing and distribution services, supply chain management, and freight forwarding services. The firm generates the majority of its revenue from Ocean Transportation segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Matson

Revenue Growth: Matson's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 23.66%, suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Matson's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.34.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, Matson adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Matson's P/E ratio of 13.54 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 1.41 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Matson's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.8 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Matson's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.