Peter Shimer's Recent Buy: Acquires $139K In Alaska Air Gr Stock

A notable insider purchase on May 12, was reported by Peter Shimer, Director at Alaska Air Gr (NYSE:ALK), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Shimer's recent move, as outlined in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, involves purchasing 2,653 shares of Alaska Air Gr. The total transaction value is $139,998.

The latest market snapshot at Tuesday morning reveals Alaska Air Gr shares up by 2.19%, trading at $54.7.

Get to Know Alaska Air Gr Better

Alaska Air Group Inc operates two airlines, Alaska and Horizon in three operating segments. The Alaska Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska's Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, and Costa Rica. The Regional segment includes Horizon's and other third-party carriers' scheduled air transportation for passengers across a shorter distance network within the U.S. and Canada under capacity purchase agreements (CPA). The Hawaiian Airlines segment includes scheduled air transportation on Hawaiian's Boeing and Airbus aircraft for passengers and cargo. It earns revenues from Passenger tickets, including ticket breakage and net of taxes and fees, Passenger ancillary and Mileage Plan passenger revenue.

A Deep Dive into Alaska Air Gr's Financials

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alaska Air Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 40.55% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 8.13% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Alaska Air Gr's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of -1.35. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, Alaska Air Gr adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 19.26 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.54 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Alaska Air Gr's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 7.88, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

