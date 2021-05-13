Peter Nolan Is The Independent Director of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) And They Just Picked Up 12% More Shares

Those following along with Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Peter Nolan, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$1.9m on stock at an average price of US$95.07. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 12%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Activision Blizzard

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chairman of the Board, Brian Kelly, sold US$29m worth of shares at a price of US$78.91 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$92.66. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 7.6% of Brian Kelly's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 21.90k shares for US$2.0m. But they sold 791.40k shares for US$60m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Activision Blizzard than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Activision Blizzard Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Activision Blizzard insiders own about US$518m worth of shares (which is 0.7% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Activision Blizzard Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Activision Blizzard insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

