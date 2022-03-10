Peter Lynch: The Ultimate Guide to Stock Market Investing

In today's video, I'd like to share the 64 most important investing lessons that I learned from Peter Lynch. If you aren't familiar with him, he was born in the United States in 1944, and he's a successful investor, mutual fund manager, and philanthropist. Lynch wrote the books One Up on Wall Street and Beating the Street. The former is my favorite book of all time. Lynch delivered a 29% annual return between 1977 and 1990 as manager of Fidelity's Magellan Fund. Over 13 years, he was able to beat the return of the S&P 500 by over double, propelling the Magellan Fund to become the top-performing mutual fund in the world. It grew from $18 million to $14 billion in assets under management in just 13 years!

Lynch is best known for investing in growth at a reasonable price, but the lessons he teaches can be applied to all investing strategies. In the below video, I share my favorite lessons learned, such as compounding, psychology, and stock picking strategies. If you are a long-term investor, you will want to watch this 32-minute video in its full duration.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of March 9, 2022. The video was published on March 9, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka owns Amazon, Costco Wholesale, FedEx, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tractor Supply, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon, Costco Wholesale, FedEx, Microsoft, Nvidia, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends Tractor Supply. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.