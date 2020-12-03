Peter Lariviere Is The President of Cable Solutions of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) And They Just Sold 28% Of Their Shares

We wouldn't blame Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Peter Lariviere, the President of Cable Solutions recently netted about US$506k selling shares at an average price of US$39.45. That sale reduced their total holding by 28% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Atkore International Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by President of Cable Solutions Peter Lariviere was not their only sale of Atkore International Group shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$932k worth of shares at a price of US$26.02 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$40.51, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was 53% of Peter Lariviere's stake.

Peter Lariviere ditched 62.50k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$32.23. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ATKR Insider Trading Volume December 4th 2020

Insider Ownership of Atkore International Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Atkore International Group insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Atkore International Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Atkore International Group makes money, and is growing profits. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Atkore International Group has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

