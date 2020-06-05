Peter Joe Molina from Nasdaq's Manila Offices On How The OPEN Works With Allies

Our Nasdaq employees take pride in making Nasdaq the leading company that it is, with respect for our diverse backgrounds and colleagues included. In the #NasdaqFam Pride series, we will be featuring members from the OPEN (Out Proud Employees of Nasdaq) and learn about how they are pushing for positive change for LGBTQ+ people in the workplace.



With the OPEN, Nasdaq aims to:

Promote LGBTQ equality in the workplace

Provide career development opportunities for LGBTQ employees

Lead events for LGBTQ employees and allies

Participate in efforts and volunteer on initiatives that serve the needs of the LGBTQ community

We recently spoke with Peter Joe Molina from our offices in Manila, Philippines.

Tell us a little bit about your role at Nasdaq and how long you’ve been here.

I am currently the Team Leader of Global Disclosures Team here in Manila. My primary responsibility is to create and implement process improvements and efficiencies on the team. I also help the team with the different processes and deliverables. This is my first job after graduation in college and I have been working for Nasdaq for almost 11 years now.

How did you find out about the OPEN? When did you join?

I learned about the OPEN from my mentor, Yasir Fattah! He is one of the leaders of the OPEN and an AVP in Corporate Solutions. I joined two years ago upon the commencement of the OPEN.

At first, I decided to be a part of the OPEN because I felt that I need a group to belong. As time passed by, I realized that the group is a platform where it helps to inform allies on the current issues that the LGBTQ community faces. This is what I like the most.

How would you describe the OPEN community to a new employee at Nasdaq?

I would describe it like a group of different fruits in a basket. Each person brings their own personality and strengths to the table.

What is your most memorable experience while being a member?

There are many unforgettable experiences as a member of the OPEN but if I had to choose one, that would be the HIV awareness talk that we had here in Manila. The talk helped. (Getting more details on this.)

What do you need to do to be an ally to the LGBTQ community?

An ally just needs to be a friend. An open-minded friend who listens and speaks up. Regardless of gender identity and sexual orientation, an ally should treat people with the most respect and dignity. They should also defend LGBTQ against discrimination.

Why is a group like this so relevant today?

A group like this is very relevant because it promotes diversity in the workplace and gives information on relevant issues that the LGBTQ community faces. It is also a place where there is ongoing learning between LGBTQ and allies of the movement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.