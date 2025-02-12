Peter Grandich: Gold Miners Set to Print Cash as Price Hits New Highs

<p><strong>Speaking to the Investing News Network, Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. shared his outlook for major gold miners as the metal hits fresh record highs. </strong></p><p>"I don't fully expect the general financial community ever to return to (gold)," he said. </p><div class="ads__inline"> <div id="js-dfp-tag-BLE" class="btf-bodymidpagetwothirdswidth-1"> <script type="text/javascript"> googletag.cmd.push(function() { // Check if ID matches ID in the window.adsList array before calling googletag.display function isAdInAdsList(id) { for (var i = 0; i < window.adsList.length; i++) { if (window.adsList[i].id === id) { return true; } } return false; } if (isAdInAdsList('js-dfp-tag-BLE')) { googletag.display('js-dfp-tag-BLE'); } }); </script> </div> </div> <p>"What I do expect is that the gold-mining companies now are basically going to print cash — their free cashflow is just going to be records after records." </p><p>But what about gold juniors? When will they follow the large miners higher? </p><hr><p>"Everything else has clicked now for them, and the one thing that's stopping it is the logjam — when the majors finally not only just merge with themselves, but really go into the junior market with action," Grandich said. "That'll be when we'll see the market take off."</p><p>Watch the interview above for more from Grandich on gold and junior miners, as well as copper. <br></p><p><em>Don't forget to follow us <a href="https://twitter.com/INN_Resource" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">@INN_Resource</a> for real-time updates!</em></p><div class="ads__inline"> <div id="js-dfp-tag-xJQ" class="btf-bodymidpagetwothirdswidth-2"> <script type="text/javascript"> googletag.cmd.push(function() { // Check if ID matches ID in the window.adsList array before calling googletag.display function isAdInAdsList(id) { for (var i = 0; i < window.adsList.length; i++) { if (window.adsList[i].id === id) { return true; } } return false; } if (isAdInAdsList('js-dfp-tag-xJQ')) { googletag.display('js-dfp-tag-xJQ'); } }); </script> </div> </div> <div class="taboola-placeholder"><div id="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails"></div></div> <script type="text/javascript"> !function (e, f, u) { e.async = 1; e.src = u; f.parentNode.insertBefore(e, f); }(document.createElement('script'), document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0], '//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/nasdaq-nasdaq/loader.js'); window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-a-mid', container: 'taboola-mid-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Mid Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' }); _taboola.push({article:'auto', url:''}); </script><p><strong>Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.</strong></p><p><strong>Editorial Disclosure: </strong><strong>The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.</strong></p>

