Peter Farrell Is The Independent Director of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) And They Just Picked Up 29% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Peter Farrell, the Independent Director of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) recently shelled out US$91k to buy stock, at US$9.10 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 29%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Evolus

The insider, Lauren Silvernail, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$871k worth of shares at a price of US$13.92 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$9.00. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Evolus shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:EOLS Insider Trading Volume September 7th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Evolus

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Evolus insiders own about US$18m worth of shares. That equates to 3.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Evolus Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. We don't take much heart from transactions by Evolus insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Evolus. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Evolus you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

