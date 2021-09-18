Peter Blum Is The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) And They Just Picked Up 5.0% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Peter Blum, recently bought US$58k worth of stock, for US$1.92 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 5.0%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

MIND Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chief Operating Officer Dennis Morris bought US$61k worth of shares at a price of US$2.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.88. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While MIND Technology insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:MIND Insider Trading Volume September 18th 2021

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does MIND Technology Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that MIND Technology insiders own about US$1.6m worth of shares (which is 6.4% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The MIND Technology Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that MIND Technology insiders are expecting a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MIND Technology. Be aware that MIND Technology is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.