Pete Stavros and his equity-for-all quest: podcast

Jeffrey Goldfarb Reuters
MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - The KKR partner started the non-profit Ownership Works to help companies grant stock to entire workforces. He discusses the resistance, the success stories, and an ambitious plan to create $100 bln of wealth for employees on this episode of The Exchange podcast.

