Pete Stavros and his equity-for-all quest: podcast

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - The KKR partner started the non-profit Ownership Works to help companies grant stock to entire workforces. He discusses the resistance, the success stories, and an ambitious plan to create $100 bln of wealth for employees on this episode of The Exchange podcast.

Listen to the podcast https://traffic.megaphone.fm/THRH5814896273.mp3

Follow @jgfarb https://twitter.com/jgfarb on Twitter

(Editing by Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.