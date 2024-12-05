Petco sees Q4 adjusted EPS 0c-2c, consensus 4c

Sees Q4 revenue ~$1.55B, consensus $1.57B
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WOOF:
- Petco options imply 18.8% move in share price post-earnings
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- WOOF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Petco names Joe Venezia Chief Revenue Officer
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shutters Same-Day Delivery for Brick-and-Mortar Retailers
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.