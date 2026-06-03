Petco Q1 Loss Widens; Reaffirms FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Petco Health and Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Wednesday reported first-quarter results, with loss widening from last year. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance and issued second-quarter expectations.

The company reported a net loss of $15.1 million, or $0.05 per share, compared with a net loss of $11.7 million, or $0.04 per share, a year ago. The wider loss primarily reflected a $11.8 million loss on debt extinguishment and modification related to refinancing activities.

Net sales for the quarter edged up 0.2% to $1.50 billion from $1.49 billion a year earlier, while comparable sales increased 0.7%.

Growth in services and other revenue, which rose to $268.6 million from $251.5 million, offset a slight decline in product sales.

Gross margin expanding 21 basis points to 38.4%, while operating margin improved to 1.6% from 1.1%.

Looking ahead, Petco reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook, projecting net sales ranging from flat to up 1.5% year-over-year. For the second quarter, Petco forecasts net sales growth of about 0.3% year-over-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.