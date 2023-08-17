News & Insights

Petco Products Now Available On DoorDash Marketplace

August 17, 2023 — 08:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) announced an expanded partnership with DoorDash to make Petco's assortment of products available nationally via the DoorDash Marketplace. More than 10,000 products from Petco are now available on DoorDash Marketplace, including food, treats, beds, bowls, toys and other supplies for a variety of pets such as dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles and birds.

In honor of National Dog Day on August 26, DoorDash will offer 50% off customers' Petco order of $25 or more within the DoorDash mobile app or website from August 21 to August 27, 2023.

