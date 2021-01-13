Petco prices initial public offering at $18 per share, above indicated range -source

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Pet retailer Petco Health and Wellness Company Inc WOOF.O on Wednesday sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $18 apiece, above its target range, to raise $864 million, a person familiar with the matter said.

Petco, which is owned by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, had aimed to sell 48 million shares between a target range of $14 and $17 per share.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Miami and Chibuike Oguh in New York, Editing by Chris Reese)

