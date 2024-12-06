Petco price target raised to $6 from $5.50 at Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham raised the firm’s price target on Petco (WOOF) to $6 from $5.50 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Petco’s Q3 results beat comp and EBITDA expectations, but its Q4 guidance was slightly below expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Wedbush believes the Q4 outlook is appropriately conservative given the dynamic environment, but sees upside as Petco’s profit-first strategy is showing signs of building margin improvement through supply chain savings and operational efficiencies.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WOOF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.