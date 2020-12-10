US Markets
DASH

Petco partners with DoorDash to provide same-day U.S. delivery

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Petco has entered into a partnership with DoorDash Inc to provide same-day delivery to customers in the United States, the pet health and wellness company said on Thursday.

Adds details on IPO, background

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Petco has entered into a partnership with DoorDash Inc DASH.N to provide same-day delivery to customers in the United States, the pet health and wellness company said on Thursday.

The agreement comes as spending on pets has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and follows rival Petsmart's similar deal with DoorDash.

San Diego-based Petco, which last week filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock, said customers can avail same-day service through petco.com and the Petco app, with no fee or membership required.

Petco was acquired by private equity firms CVC Capital Partners and Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board for $4.6 billion in 2016.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DASH

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    11 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular