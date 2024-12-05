Petco options imply 18.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Petco (WOOF) is 2.2x normal with calls leading puts 11:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 18.8%, or 93c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 17.9%.
