Petco names Joe Venezia Chief Revenue Officer

November 13, 2024 — 08:05 pm EST

Petco (WOOF) Health and Wellness announced Joe Venezia will join the company as Chief Revenue Officer, effective Nov. 17, reporting to Joel Anderson, Chief Executive Officer. In this newly created role, Venezia will be responsible for driving revenue and developing integrated strategies to improve the customer experience. Joe will oversee critical areas that contribute to Petco’s growth, including pet care centers, pet and veterinary services, real estate and customer success capabilities.

