Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc (WOOF):

Earnings: -$22.575 million in Q4 vs. $32.732 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q4 vs. $0.12 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc reported adjusted earnings of $6.080 million or $0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $1.674 billion in Q4 vs. $1.577 billion in the same period last year.

