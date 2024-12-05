News & Insights

Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

December 05, 2024 — 04:06 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc (WOOF) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$16.67 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$1.241 billion, or -$4.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$6.53 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $1.511 billion from $1.494 billion last year.

Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$16.67 Mln. vs. -$1.241 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.06 vs. -$4.63 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.511 Bln vs. $1.494 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.00 - $0.02 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.55 Bln

