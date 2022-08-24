Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc (WOOF) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $13.45 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $75.11 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc reported adjusted earnings of $49.72 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $1.48 billion from $1.43 billion last year.

Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $13.45 Mln. vs. $75.11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.22 -Revenue (Q2): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.43 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.77 to $0.81 Full year revenue guidance: $5.97 to $6.05 bln

